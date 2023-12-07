From left to right UNFPA Resident representative Seth Broekman, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Art Elvis Nkandu UNESCO Zambia team leader Alice Saili, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Art Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe and Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Technical Services Joel Kamoko during the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

From left to right UNFPA Resident representative Seth Broekman, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Art Elvis Nkandu UNESCO Zambia team leader Alice Saili, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Art Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe and Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Technical Services Joel Kamoko during the launch of the state of the Youth Report at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka yesterday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE state of the youth report has revealed that 48.7 percent of Zambia’s youths are poor. And the report has revealed that just like in the general population, HIV among youths affects more females than it does males. The report indicates that the HIV prevalence is notably higher among young women with two or more sexual partners in the past 12 months than among their counterparts with one partner. According to the report which was launched on Tuesday, Zambia’s desirable goal scenario was to reduce national poverty head count to less than 20 percent of the population. “Zambia’s key development challenge is how to reduce poverty and improve people’s livelihood among all people in the country. The government is committed…...