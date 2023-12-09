Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga (r) and Road Transport Safety agency Director Amon Mweemba (l) speaking to the media during the launch of the speed camera enforcement press briefing at RTSA headquarters in Lusaka on Friday-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE say traffic officers will be mounting mobile speed check points in places where there are no automated cameras as they commence speed camera enforcement this Monday. And RSTA Director and CEO Amon Mweemba has urged people who sell their vehicles to change ownership details saying billing tickets for traffic rule violations will strictly be sent to names which appear as vehicle owners. At a joint media briefing, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the automated speed cameras were not in every area, hence the continued presence of traffic officers on the road. “With regards to the issue of whether we are not going to see police on the road, you know that a traffic officer is trained to…...