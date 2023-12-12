PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says once the rescue operation is concluded at the Senseli Mine accident scene, government will look into ways of preventing such occurrences in future. And Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga says President Hichilema has pledged to provide an additional K10,000 to each affected family. Speaking during the burial ceremony for some retrieved victims, Monday, President Hichilema said government wanted to ensure that people working in the mines were safe and protected. “Now our focus is to do what we’ve been doing, rescue missions, working hard, show support in the way many have supported. By going forward, once we are done with this, we will sit down, we will put our heads together to work as humanly possible to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.