SINDA youths earlier this week closed down the Sinda Town Council offices after accusing the local authority of only awarding CDF contracts to Patriotic Front cadres. But UPND secretary General Batuke Imenda has condemned the act and urged the law enforcement agencies to bring all law breakers to book. The youths closed down the council offices on grounds that only PF cadres were benefitting from CDF contracts at the expense of suffering residents. “Today we have decided to close down Sinda council. The reason why we have closed it is that it is too much of the Sinda council working with only PF cadres. As Sinda community, we won’t allow [the council] working with only one political party. They have…...



