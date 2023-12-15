SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the opposition is getting tired of the “nonsensical” excuses from the police about lack of manpower to police political events. But Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has argued that police are not putting up excuses as they are indeed busy maintaining peace during the festive period. The Socialist Party recently wrote to the police, indicating that they intended to hold a rally in Mandevu on December 16. But police denied them permission on grounds that they would not be available to cooperate with the marshals in policing the event due to other engagements in crime prevention during this festive season. Police further advised the opposition party to hold their rally next year. Commenting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.