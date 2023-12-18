UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says assertions that the ruling party is not united are nothing but fiction. Mweetwa says it epitomizes intra party democracy when party members complain about not being satisfied with certain things. Mweetwa was reacting to News Diggers’ Editorial comment titled, “A United Party that is not united: Weaknesses that will cost UPND”. “…Disunity: Without hesitation, we can say that the UPND is one party that is united only in name, the organisation itself is quite fragmented with key members relentlessly pulling while others are pushing. The President is pointing one way and his team is running in the opposite direction. Some ministers don’t talk to each other, they are colleagues only because they see each other…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.