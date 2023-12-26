COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says the church won’t shy away from speaking the truth to power because there are prevailing issues they need to voice out. On Sunday, Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata advised the clergy to stop using the pulpit to criticise government but to use it to win souls to Christ. According to a ZANIS report, Kamalata said this during the Christian Community Church (CCC) end of year Sunday Fellowship held at Government Complex. “Away from the speech, may I take this opportunity to advice the clergy to stop using the pulpit in criticising the government because the purpose of the pulpit is to win souls to Christ. So if…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.