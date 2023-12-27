UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says it is shameful that former president Edgar Lungu can have the audacity to talk about an economy he destroyed. And Milupi says Lungu should not abuse God, further wondering what the former head of state did in office apart from dancing. In his recent Christmas message, Lungu encouraged citizens not to lose hope, saying God would soon provide a leadership that would redeem Zambians from the current economic and social hardships. But commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Milupi said God had already provided a leader who was correcting the wrongs done by Lungu and his government. “God has given us a leader who’s correcting, who’s putting in place systems to correct all…...



