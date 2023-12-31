VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says she cannot disown her “son”, former foreign affairs and international cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo, now. And Vice-President Nalumango says she’s finding it difficult to reason with former president Edgar Lungu’s calls for quick investigation and prosecution of Kakubo, wondering whether he expects that something which happened yesterday can already be resolved today. On Tuesday, Kakubo resigned from his ministerial position after information emerged that he had allegedly short-changed some Chinese nationals in a mine financial transaction. According to sources close to the transaction, Kakubo entered into an agreement with some Chinese nationals last year regarding the sale of a mine which he owns in Kasempa District. The transaction is said to have been entered into between…...



