WHAT were you doing at 17 years of age? Chances are, most of us at that age were just enjoying some nshima in our parents’ or guardians’ houses. Some people, however, are not so fortunate. They have to step up at a very tender age to help pay the bills at home. That is the case for Ruth Ngoma. Ruth decided to be a part time conductor as a way of helping her family put food on the table. Ruth recently completed her secondary education and is pursuing some free online courses in ICT. Ruth dreams of being a nurse but her family’s current financial situation cannot support this. Ruth narrates that she and her brother work as conductor and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.