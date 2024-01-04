POLICE in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested two suspects for possession and manufacturing of counterfeit Zambian kwacha. Meanwhile, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers were treated to a shocking revelation yesterday after discovering that the suspects had been released on police bond. Daniel Chisenga, 34 and Patson Kungo, 27, both of Kapiri Mposhi were arrested on December 26, 2023 and detained at Kapiri Mposhi Central Police station. Sources close to the investigation disclosed to News Diggers that the duo had been supplying fake notes on the market in Central Province, leading to an influx of counterfeit money in shops and supermarkets. “The same counterfeit money was being used by people in Kapiri around November and December and it was difficult to identify…....



