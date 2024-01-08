PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has decided to cut short his holiday and return to Lusaka in view of the escalating Cholera situation. And police say the Zambia Police Service National Ball, which was scheduled to take place this Friday, has been postponed to a later date. In a Facebook posting yesterday, President Hichilema said he had decided to return to Lusaka to provide more direct and frontline leadership in the fight against the outbreak. The President had travelled to Southern Province with his family for a holiday and to check on his cattle at his ranches. “In view of the escalating Cholera situation, we are cutting short our holiday and return to Lusaka to provide more direct and frontline…...



