Pupils of Lusaka’s Chainama Special School wait to be addressed by their head teacher as schools open for the first term of 2021 under the new normal due to COVID 19 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Aaron Chansa says the extension of school closure will give learning institutions ample time to prepare in terms of hygiene. And Chansa has appealed to the Ministry of Education to extend the April school holiday from the announced one week to two weeks. Last Thursday, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima announced that schools would re-open on January 29 due to increased Cholera cases instead of the initial date of January 8. In an interview, Friday, Chansa hoped that government would fund the schools before they reopen in order for them to sanitise the learning environment. “First of all, I want to say that it is shameful for Zambia to be…...