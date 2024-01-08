PF faction president Miles Sampa has refuted recent claims by Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu that he is ready to be subjected to another convention where everyone would participate. The Matero PF member of parliament further says his priority this year is to rebuild the party so that they can start campaigning for 2026. Meanwhile, Sampa says he is willing to let go of the presidency in 2026 if the party would decide that he can’t win them an election. A fortnight ago, Mung’andu said Sampa was willing to go for another convention provided the party national chairman, Davies Chama, called for it. “I want to state that Miles is willing to go for another convention…to actually…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.