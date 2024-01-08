LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government will halt activities that are likely to spread cholera in the country. And the ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Administration Maambo Hamaundu says police will arrest both vendors and people buying their merchandise from the streets in the Central Business District during evening hours. Meanwhile, Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa says his ministry has marked 235 points in cholera hotspots which are to be supplied with 10,000 liters of water. Speaking when he conducted a tour at the Kanyama Cholera Treatment Centre, Monday, Nkombo said government had heightened measures to curb the spread of cholera, and one such measure is to halt activities that may cause…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.