THE Office of the Vice-President has directed that churches must lessen the duration of worship to a maximum of two hours in view of the cholera outbreak. The Office of the Vice-President has also directed that congregants must avoid handshakes or hugs. In a letter dated January 9, 2023, addressed to various church mother bodies, Office of the Vice-President Parliamentary Business, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Division Permanent Secretary, Ndiwa Mutelo said church members must observe the health guidelines. “The country has recorded a rising number of cholera cases from October, 2023 when the first case was recorded. Arising from this, all citizens must abide by the health guidelines put in place by the government. The church is a centre…...



