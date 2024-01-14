A LUSAKA man who has made headlines after shooting a friend in the leg during a drinking spree has narrated that his gun went off by mistake during a struggle with the victim who had grabbed his car keys. He narrates that the victim got his car keys to coerce him into clearing his alcohol bill after a drinking spree at Twin Palm Mall’s Black pub and grill. And Police have urged club owners to put in place stringent security measures that will prevent patrons from entering drinking places with firearms. Police disclosed that Isaac Mutale shot his friend Richard Diza in the leg whilst they were drinking beer yesterday around 01:00 hours. In December last year, a similar incident…...



