CHIPOLOPOLO striker Fashion Sakala says it is painful that Enock Mwepu is not with the national team at the 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON. And Patson Daka says the team will fight with everything to make Mwepu proud and fulfill his AFCON dream. Mwepu was forced to retire from football at the age of 24 after he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition in 2022. The ‘Computer’ as fondly called by his mates, was in his second year at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League, when he fell ill on his way to Mali where he was to join the Zambia national team for two friendly matches against the hosts. He missed the first friendly match as…...



