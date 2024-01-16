TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has urged the Ministry of Health to adhere to highest standards of accountability and transparency in managing donations made towards the cholera response. In an interview, Nyambe said the misappropriation of funds donated towards the COVID response in 2021, as reported by the Auditor General, did not set good precedence. Nyambe said TIZ was ready to collaborate with the Ministry in enhancing the accountability mechanism under the cholera response. “TI-Z calls on the Ministry of Health to adhere to the highest standards of accountability and transparency in managing the donations that are being made towards the response to the ongoing cholera epidemic. Precedence over such matters does not unfortunately paint a good…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.