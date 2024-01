Family members of Cholera patients await for information at the Cholera control center at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on 15/01/2023-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE country has recorded 16 cholera deaths and 439 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health National Cholera Update, Sunday, the cumulative number of cholera deaths since October 2023 now stands at 480, while the cumulative cases have now reached 12,338.

And in the past 24 hours, 482 people have been discharged while 847 are admitted.