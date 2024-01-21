GOVERNMENT has postponed the official burial programme for former information and media minister Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha to Sunday, January 21. Lt Gen Shikapwasha initially supposed to be put to rest on January 20. In a statement, Saturday, Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa stated that the official funeral church service for Lt Gen Shikapwasha would now be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Old Wing, and not at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross as earlier announced. “The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to Inform members of the public of the change in the official funeral Programme for the Late Hon Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha IRtd), former cabinet minister of the Republic of Zambia Saturday, 20 January, 2024…...



