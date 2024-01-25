SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says he’s not shaken by the PF loss in the recent by-elections in his constituency because UPND were bribing voters. Meanwhile, Kampyongo has refuted suggestions that he intends to join UPND after he was photographed embracing Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu recently. On Tuesday, UPND Mayembe ward candidate Kennedy Mwango scooped the seat with 368 votes and he was seconded by PF candidate Malama Morgan who polled 153 votes. Reacting to the results in an interview, Wednesday, Kampyongo charged that UPND was giving a minimum K1,000 to ordinary villagers and K5,000 to village headmen. “It was an election I can just describe as an organised confusion. The candidate who pulled out earlier on pointed…...



