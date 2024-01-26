SMALL and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga has refuted claims that UPND bribed voters in the Mayembe ward by-elections in Shiwang’andu . On Wednesday, Shiwang’andu PF MP Stephen Kampyongo alleged that the ruling party won the recent by-elections in his constituency by giving out K1,000 handouts to ordinary villagers and bribing village headmen with K5,000 handouts. But commenting in an interview, Thursday, Mubanga, who was campaign manager in the area, disputed Kampyongo’s allegations. “We experienced no violence, everything went on so well, we won as UPND. Stephen Kampyongo is lying, I actually met with him, we even talked. No one was hit or beaten, no one was giving any handouts, nothing. We never bought anyone, we were just there campaigning,…...



