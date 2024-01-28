MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo has closed down two markets in Kanyama Township for three days due to poor sanitation. Masebo has also closed down places where kachasu was being brewed in the township. Meanwhile, Masebo says the country has recorded 390 new cholera cases and 17 deaths within the last 24 hours. Speaking during the community sensitisation and cleaning campaign in Kanyama, Saturday, Masebo said government was determined to end the vice of kachasu brewing, selling and drinking. “What we are doing basically is moving from constituency to constituency and we know that the message will be heard. As to whether people will stop after this, remains to be seen but I can tell you [that] we are determined…...



