FORMER Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe’s lawyer, James Mataliro says his client might consider seeking compensation from the state once his matters are concluded because ACC has delayed taking him to court. The Anti-Corruption Commission arrested and charged Dr Sichembe for corrupt practices involving over K1 million in March last year but is yet to present him before court. And last Thursday, the Commission said the delay in taking Dr Sichembe’s corruption case to court was due to various factors. When asked whether his client would consider seeking compensation, Mataliro said he might consider that once everything was concluded. “That is something we may consider when everything is concluded. Right now, if we went to court, they will say we’re…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.