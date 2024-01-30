POLICE in Mkushi District have arrested a 35-year-old man for assaulting his 12-year-old son. This happened on Sunday around 15:00 hours after the perpetrator arrived home from a drinking spree. In a short viral video, the suspect is seen physically abusing his son by lifting him with force before roughly flipping him upside down, as the child screamed in pain. The 12-year-old could also be heard pleading with the father to take him back to his mother. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that the incident was reported to police by the victim’s stepmother. He explained that the suspect instructed the victim to wash his bicycle but without any apparent reason, he began threatening and subsequently physically…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.