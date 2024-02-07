THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board says it has increased student meal allowances from K22.50 to K25.00 per day. Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board Senior Corporate Communications Officer Chiselwa Kawanda disclosed in a statement, Wednesday, that the Board had also resolved to implement a uniform accommodation fee for all students across universities. “After careful consideration, the Board of Directors of the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board has made three decisions aimed at enhancing the welfare and support for students under the student loans scheme. It has been agreed that meal allowances be increased from K22.50 to K25.00. This decision is in line with our commitment to ensuring that students receive adequate support for their nutritional needs during…...



