KAMFINSA PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has urged his fellow parliamentarians to focus on tabling economic issues as the House resumes sitting this Tuesday. Kang’ombe says debates on economic matters will serve as an assurance to citizens that the many challenges they are facing are being addressed. In an interview, Kang’ombe said he expects Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Energy counterpart Peter Kapala to issue ministerial statements on the exchange rate, debt restructuring as well as the current fuel prices. “Of course the issues affecting our people are issues to do with the performance of our economy, issues to do with how many kwachas you will need for a dollar, issues to do with interest rates. When…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.