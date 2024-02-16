Two miners have died at Luano Open Pit Mine in Chingola after rocks fell on them whilst conducting illegal mining. The deceased have been identified as Lucky Mutale aged 20 and Joseph Musonda aged 30. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the two had gone with their colleagues to mine Copper Ore at Luano open pit mine where they met their fate. “A mine accident occurred on 14/02/24 at Luano open pit, Chingola, between 00:00 hours and 01:00 hours, in which F/Marrien Nshindano aged 52 of Mountain Area Soweto and M/Charles Silwimba aged 62 of 83 Mbuya Street, Nchanga reported the death of their sons namely M/Lucky Mutale aged 20 and Joseph Musonda aged 30 who died after rocks…...



