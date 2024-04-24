THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has terminated the contracts of three directors. According to sources, those whose contracts were terminated include director for monitoring and evaluation Dr Yohanne Tembo, director fund management Vincent Nyambe and director corporate services Major Constantino Hara. And in an interview, NRFA Board Chairperson Noel Nkoma confirmed the dismissal of the trio but could not give further details. “I can confirm that we have separated with our colleagues who have served the institution over many years with sufficient honour and commitment to duty. However, you may contact the Acting Director & CEO for any further information and contracts are personal,” said Nkoma. In February 2024, former NRFA board chairperson Avet Mulonga Hamuwele and CEO Wallece...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.