UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Secretary General Lucky Mulusa has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to engage Tanzania in order for the country to start importing electricity from that country. Recently, the BBC reported that authorities in Tanzania had shut down five hydroelectric stations in a bid to reduce excess electricity in the national grid. In an interview, Wednesday, Mulusa, who had welcomed the President’s visit to Tanzania, said importing electricity from Tanzania would help mitigate the impact of the droughts in the energy sector. “The President’s visit to Tanzania is actually very welcome. Tanzania is a strategic partner of Zambia. We import most of our things through Dar es Salaam coming through the roads of Tanzania into Zambia. And perhaps the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.