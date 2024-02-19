FORMER president Edgar Lungu says the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is waiting for more members to join because Zambian politics are nomadic in nature. And Lungu says he still has his UPND membership card, years after leaving the party. Meanwhile, Lungu says the opposition must desist from insulting each other but instead focus on providing checks and balances on the government. Speaking at Praise Christian Centre in Lusaka’s PHI area, Sunday, Lungu, who was accompanied by some members of UKA, described Zambian politics as nomadic in nature. “Let GBM come through, honourable [Richard] Musukwa come through. I know there are many but some of them are still on the fence, until they see where we are going, they will join…...



