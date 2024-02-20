UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says it is not cadreism when the ruling party employs its members into the civil service. Imenda was reacting to PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, who on Friday, lamented that the UPND government had employed many of its party cadres into the civil service. Speaking on Breeze FM’s National Issues Programme, Nakacinda referred to the Speaker of the National Assembly and Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson as UPND cadres. “Cadreism under UPND is being undertaken in such a sophisticated manner that the activities are also affecting the running of government. They have actually gotten more cadres into government positions other than having cadres who would be inconveniencing people on the streets here and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.