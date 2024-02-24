THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has through its Anti Money Laundering and Investigations Unit (AMLIU) successfully intercepted and aided the recovery of over K8 million from fraudulent activities orchestrated by a quartet from Lusaka and Livingstone. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga disclosed that the commission has since apprehended the four people involved in the money laundering offence. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti Money Laundering and Investigations Unit (AMLIU), has successfully intercepted and aided in the recovery of over 8 million Kwacha from fraudulent activities orchestrated by a quartet from Lusaka and Livingstone. The Commission has since arrested the four individuals involved for money laundering offences involving ZMW 8,221,000. The suspects...



