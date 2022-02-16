DEC public relations officer Mathias Kamanga addesses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on September 29, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has revealed that the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit investigated 219 money laundering related cases involving over K1 billion, over US$ 54 million and over €23 thousand in 2021. And DEC says 92 cases were reported from January to July before the 2021 general elections, while 127 cases were reported after the general elections. In a statement, Tuesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Mathias Kamanga stated that of the 219 money laundering related cases, 56 persons were arrested countrywide. “The Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in 2021…...