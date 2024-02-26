POLICE have arrested and detained two third year medical students for allegedly engaging in unnatural acts. The two male suspects aged 20 and 22 were allegedly found engaging in unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature in the toilet facilities of Burma Barracks Mess in Lusaka. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the alleged incident of sodomy took place on February 24, 2024 at approximately 16:30 hours. He stated that the individuals were promptly taken to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for medical examination where it was confirmed that they had engaged in unnatural acts. “Kabwata Police Station received a report on February 24, 2024 at 18:30 hours concerning an alleged incident of unnatural...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.