INSPECTOR General of Police Graphael Musamba says it’s not Makebi Zulu’s business to know how long the police should take to investigate a case. On Monday, Police detained the Edgar Lungu-led PF faction’s secretary general Raphael Nakacinda for disobedience of statutory duties. But Zulu, who is a PF Lawyer, questioned what police had been investigating since 2022 when the offence was alleged to have been committed. “We went in for a warn and caution statement. And according to the police, sometime in 2022, particularly in November, he made a statement to the public and that statement infuriated ECZ, and what they are saying is honourable Nakacinda failed to obey the statutory body, he disobeyed the statutory duty. According to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.