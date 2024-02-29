THE National Assembly has endorsed PF Matero MP Miles Sampa for the candidature of president of the Pan African Parliament(PAP). Sampa who is currently serving as Chairperson of the PAP Committee on Audit and Public Accounts has expressed interest to contest for the PAP presidency. In a letter dated February 15, 2024 addressed to PAP Acting President Ashebiri Gayo, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti said Sampa had in line with the rules and regulations of the PAP expressed his intention to vie for the vacant position of president and had been endorsed by members of the Zambian delegation to PAP. “RE: LETTER OF INTRODUCTION FOR THE CANDIDATURE OF THE PAN AFRICAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENCY – MR MILES B SAMPA...



