WE have been in government for only two years, six months and all these problems…I’m even asking God what I have done, says President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking during the burial ceremony of a prominent cattle rancher, Teddy Namainga, in Namwala district, Friday, the President lamented that the country had not even recovered from cholera but was already experiencing droughts. “Let me talk about the drought, the government of Zambia, your government understands the situation you’re going through. Droughts never seen for many years, I have grown to this age, I have never seen droughts like this. Climate change, your government will do everything possible to save lives. I grew up in the village and I understand what people are going...



