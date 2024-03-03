NATIONAL Action for Quality Education (NAQEZ) Executive Director Dr Aaron Chansa says it’s an insult to the teaching fraternity for the majority of teachers in rural areas to be sleeping in grass thatched houses and classrooms. And Dr Chansa says a recent survey on the plight of teachers in rural areas shows that some teachers in these hard-to-reach schools are not being given hardship allowances which are due to them. In a statement, Saturday, Dr Chansa stated that NAQEZ was disturbed by the distressing plight of most teachers working in rural areas. “The distressing plight of most teachers working in rural areas has disturbed the NAQEZ. Today, majority rural teachers have been denied decent accommodation while others are not able...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.