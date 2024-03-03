THE Lusaka Local Court has heard how a 25-year-old married man of Misisi Compound impregnated a 15-year-old grade seven pupil of Chazanga. This is in a matter in which 35-year-old Wilbroad Katongo of Chazanga dragged Robert Phiri, a pork seller, to court seeking compensation for virginity damage. Katongo told Senior Local Court Magistrate Kapilya Mwansa that Phiri damaged (impregnated) his daughter who was in grade seven last year and that he had only paid K4,000 towards the K25,000 he was charged for damage. Katongo disclosed that Phiri went quiet and after the girl gave birth. “We called Phiri in August last year and he came with his people for talks of damage, which he accepted and was then charged K30,000...



