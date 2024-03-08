ACTING Chief Registrar of Societies Mariah Mulenga says there has been no application to register the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). And Mulenga says her office has given UKA until 13th March, 2024 to apply for the registration of the party. Recently UKA members Jackson Silavwe and Saboi Imboela accused government of trying to frustrate the registration of the alliance. But in a statement, Thursday, Mulenga said UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota had applied to register UKA as a pressure group and had made payment of relevant statutory fees but later presented a verbal request to change the reservation category from a pressure group to a political party. She stated that her office had instructed Sikota to put the request in writing,...



