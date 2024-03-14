THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested former State House Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Chilubanama, aged 52, for money laundering-related offences involving the theft of a motor vehicle. DEC Public Relations Officer Mwenge Mulenga disclosed in a statement, Thursday, that Chilubanama, between July 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021 in Lusaka, allegedly obtained a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GRZ 764 CL without lawful authority. He stated that the suspect further committed Money Laundering offences by concealing the true nature and ownership of the proceeds of the sale of the said motor vehicle. “The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested former State House Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Musonda Chilubanama, Male, aged 52, for Money laundering-related offences involving the theft of a motor vehicle. Particulars...



