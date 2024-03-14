OCIDA Chairman Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has written to US Ambassador Michael Gonzales, asking his government to impose financial sanctions, visa restrictions, and travel bans against some UPND officials whom he says are undermining democratic rights in the country. In a letter dated March 8, 2024, Archbishop Mpundu stated that OCIDA was deeply alarmed by the continued abuse of institutions of governance and the erosion of democracy under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. Archbishop Mpundu stated that President Hichilema, Police Inspector General Graphel Musamba, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti are among the officials that should be sanctioned. “RE: Petition for the United States Government to impose financial sanctions,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.