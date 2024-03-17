NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it has taken interest in a matter where socialite Florence Solochi made serious allegations of sexual abuse against her close family members. In a statement, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela asked security wings in the country to investigate the Solochi’s sexual allegations where she’s heard accusing her uncle, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi and other family members of sodomising her at a young age. “We have been alerted to a video recording by Ms. Florence Solochi in which she makes serious allegations of sexual abuses by her close family relations. As the women’s movement we have taken keen interest in the matter and our members the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) are...



