THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Janet Chanda, a Coordinator for Persons Living with Disabilities in Mandevu Constituency and Steven Zulu, an Agent at Autocom Zambia, for corrupt practices. ACC discloses that Chanda imported a motor vehicle from Autocom Japan and obtained Tax exemption from ZRA for the said vehicle, by falsely pretending that it was being purchased and imported into Zambia by Emeldah Chisanga Kabwe, a disabled person registered with Zambia Agency for Persons Living with Disabilities (ZAPD). In a statement, Wednesday, ACC Head of Corporate Communication Timothy Moono said Chanda and Zulu had been charged with obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences in relation to purchase of a Motor Vehicle. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged...



