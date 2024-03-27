POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 60-year-old man of Chainda compound for incest involving his granddaughter aged 11. And police have detained a 59-year-old man in Chirundu District for defiling a 13-year-old girl. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that the 60-year-old suspect had been having carnal knowledge of the grade five pupil on different occasions. “A 60-year-old man of Chainda compound in Lusaka has been arrested for Incest involving his granddaughter aged 11. Police investigations revealed that the suspect has been having carnal knowledge of the grade five pupil on different occasions between unknown dates in 2023 and March 23, 2024 around 11:00 hours when he was caught in the act by...



