MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile has vowed that he will not sit back and watch presiding officers abrogate the rules of the National Assembly, stating that he is prepared to be punished even 100 times. And Mundubile says the current confusion in the National Assembly is due to Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and second Deputy Speaker, Moses Moyo, lacking an understanding of the crucial role Chief Whips play in the House. Meanwhile, Mundubile says some UPND legislators have confirmed a revolt against the appointment of Gregory Ngowani, a first-term lawmaker and MP for Mpongwe, as deputy government Chief Whip. In an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said he was fine with the 30-day suspension imposed on him...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.