A 31-YEAR-OLD man of Lavushimanda District in Muchinga Province has axed his wife to death for expressing that she wanted a divorce. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale stated that the deceased, identified as Idah Mutale, was axed at the back of her neck while she was having lunch with her two children aged eight and three. “A 31-year-old man of Lavushimanda District in Muchinga Province has axed his wife to death for trying to divorce him. The 27-year-old woman, identified as Idah Mutale, was axed at the back of her neck while she was having lunch with her two children aged eight and three. She sustained a fatal deep cut. Police investigations indicate that...



