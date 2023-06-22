MURDER-accused PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) director Tonderai Luwisi has narrated to the Lusaka High Court how he stabbed his wife with a knife several times. Luwisi said on the material day, he had a heated argument with his wife after she told him that their two children were not his and that she was in love with another person who was better than him. Luwisi, who is alleged to have murdered his wife, Palegia Muregwi, on December 10, 2022, in Lusaka, was recently found with a case to answer and placed on his defence. Opening his defence yesterday, Luwisi told the court that on the material day, he went to visit his wife in Jesmodine, who had moved out of their matrimonial…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.